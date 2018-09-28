ST LUCIA WINS 2018 CARIBBEAN’S LEADING HONEYMOON DESTINATION AWARD

Saint Lucia Has Won The Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination Award At The 25th World Travel Awards. The St. Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Will Use The Title To Attract Even More Visitors To Saint Lucia.
Saint Lucia Has Won The Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination Award At The 25th World Travel Awards. The St. Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Will Use The Title To Attract Even More Visitors To Saint Lucia.
50 Mph Wind Gusts From Tropical Storm Kirk Downed Utility Poles, Power Lines And Flattened …