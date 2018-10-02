ST LUCIA WELCOMES ADDITIONAL AIR CANADA FLIGHTS

[Press Release] (TORONTO, ON October 1, 2018) – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is pleased to announce the addition of a non-stop flight from Toronto (YYZ) to Saint Lucia (UVF) this fall with Air Canada.

The additional Toronto flight operated by Air Canada Rouge commences on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018. Air Canada has increased its total frequency to 4 weekly flights from Toronto to Saint Lucia, then commences daily service on December 25th, 2018 to the island. The new flight schedule features non-stop service on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Saint Lucia will also welcome a non-stop flight from Montreal (YUL) starting Friday, December 21st, 2018 with Air Canada mainline on their brand new 737-max aircraft. The larger aircraft increases their total seat compacity by 24% and 57% in full season. The Montreal based flight will operate once a week every Friday. Air Canada has also extended its season, flying non-stop from Montreal to Saint Lucia until April 26th, 2019.

“Canada is Saint Lucia’s 4th largest travel market. These new non-stop flights from Toronto and Montreal significantly contributes to our tourism growth and the marketing efforts of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority,” said Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Tiffany Howard. “We continue to record advancement in stay over arrivals from Canada: the new direct service will provide more opportunities for Canadians to explore our beautiful island.”

An exclusive twelve-page insert was created for Air Canada’s in-flight magazine, enRoute to launch the new non-stop service. A 30 second inflight commercial on Saint Lucia will accompany the insert, which can be seen on all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge aircraft during the month of October.

