The Caribbean Electric Utilities Services Corporation (CARILEC) and the Saint Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC), will jointly host the 2019 CARILEC Chief Executive Officers and leadership conference from May 21st to 25th in Saint Lucia. This year’s theme: “Rethinking – Disruption, Resilience, Sustainability”, will bring into focus: policy, operations and practice imperatives for governments and operators within the context of energy, climate change, climate funding, and the region’s economy.