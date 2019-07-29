ST. LUCIA TO COMPETE IN 2019 PAN AM GAMES

A total of 7 athletes are representing St. Lucia in the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru in Athletics, Swimming and Sailing.

In Athletics, Shadisha Antoine will compete in the triple jump, Albert Reynolds javelin, and Jeanelle Scheper and defending champion Levern Spencer will compete in high jump.

In Sailing, Luc Chevier and Stephanie Devaux- Lovell and in swimming Jean- Luc Zephir.

The 18th edition of the games will feature over 7000 athletes from 41 countries competing in 39 sports. The games, which will end on August 11th also serves as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 2019 Pan Am Games began on Friday July 26th 2019.