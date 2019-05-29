ST. LUCIA SWIMMERS RETURN WITH 35 INDIVIDUAL SWIM MEDALS

Press release- St . Lucia Aquatics Federation

St. Lucia Swimmers Return Home With Thirty Five (35) Individual Swim Medals

42 swimmers emanating out of the Sharks, Lightning and Seajays Swim Club participated in the 28th Aquatic Center Invitational 2019 in Barbados this past weekend.

It was the final qualifying meet where swimmers from St. Lucia had the opportunity to qualify for the Caribbean and Central American Championship (CCCAN) scheduled for June 28th 2019. It was also a meet where swimmers simply competed with the hope of improving their times and having an opportunity to see where they stood against other islands in the region.

In this weekend’s Meet St. Lucia walked away with 18 Gold, 7 Silver and 10 Bronze Medals amassing to 35 individual medals.

Contributing to the individual medal count was Sharks Swim Club Antoine Destang with 7 Gold, Ziv Reynolds 1 Silver and 1 Bronze, Lightning Swim Club Naima Hazell 4 Gold and 1 Silver, Karic Charles 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze, Naekeisha Louis 2 Silver and 1 Bronze, Chloe Thomas 2 Bronze, Aaron Charles 1 Bronze and Seajays Swim Club Therron Herrel 2 Gold, Jayhan Oldum Smith 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze, James Sylvester 2 Bronze and Caitlin Polius 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze.

9 -10 year old Antoine Destang was a rising star at the meet achieving the overall Age Group 1st Place winning title. Worth mentioning, this is the 5th time Destang has walked away with this title. Never been done at this event, Destang also broke 7 Meet Records in 200 Meter Individual Medley, 50 Meter Back Stroke, 50,100, 200 Meter Freestyle,50 Meter Butterfly and 50 Meter Breast Stroke.

14 – 15 year old Naima Hazell and 11 – 12 Karic Charles snatched the 2nd overall Age Group title.

Reports coming from their coaches, David Peterkin, Peter James and John Mc Lennon, the swimmers performed magnificently and gave a great performance coming out of St. Lucia.

St. Lucia Aquatics Federation congratulates all 42 participating swimmers on their individual achievements and looks forward to announcing its representing team for CCCAN.

The Federation also invites St. Lucia to come be part of its Open Water Carnival June 9th 2019 at the Pigeon Island next to the Landings. Food and Drinks will be on sale to help raise the much needed funds for its swimmers participating in CCCAN.