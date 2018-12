Water shortages may be a regular feature in the not too distant future, as climate change and increased pressure on the water supply take their toll. This in mind, St. Lucia is one of a handful of states selected to be part of a programme aimed at having households, public buildings and schools harvest water. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has teamed up with a number of other organisations to enhance water security in the region.

