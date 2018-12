St. Lucia and other small island states were at the table at the recently concluded 24th conference of the parties to the United Nations framework convention on climate change (COP24) held in Poland. No less than the future of our planet was at stake, as parties debated on measures to be taken to reduce the impact of climate change.

Some of the nations with the most to lose, have the least amount of power to impact change.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit