The Monday night quiet in the rural community of Marc, Bexon, was broken by the sound of gun shots. This was one of the violent incidents on Monday – the other was in the village of Canaries. Both incidents had deadly consequences.
The Monday night quiet in the rural community of Marc, Bexon, was broken by the sound of gun shots. This was one of the violent incidents on Monday – the other was in the village of Canaries. Both incidents had deadly consequences.
Corporate St. Lucia focused on disaster preparedness and business continuity on Tuesday, as the Chamber …
not dupree its dupre get it right
Excuse me!!! Rural community?!!! Wtf