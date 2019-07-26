Home / News Updates / ST LUCIA PREPARING FOR CARIFESTA 2019

ST LUCIA PREPARING FOR CARIFESTA 2019

Stephy Anius July 25, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The St. Lucia delegation heading to this year’s Carifesta is fine tuning its act ahead of representing St. Lucia at the Trinidad and Tobago event. The delegation gave members of the media a taste of what they will be staging at the up-coming event.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

EVENTS ST LUCIA APPOINTS NEW CEO

There has been a change of the guards at the Events Company of St. Lucia …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved