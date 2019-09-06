The St. Lucia red cross is calling on residents who are in a position to assist to come to the aid of the people of the Bahamas.
Hundreds of persons are still missing following the pounding by category five hurricane Dorian.
The St. Lucia red cross is calling on residents who are in a position to assist to come to the aid of the people of the Bahamas.
Hundreds of persons are still missing following the pounding by category five hurricane Dorian.
Residents of Micoud and environs held at candle light vigil in memory of the slain …