St. Lucia faced Guadeloupe in their first regional friendly on Thursday March 21st 2019. The match, which was held at the George the 5th Park (the Gardens) in Castries, was hosted by Time Out Entertainment, who is responsible for the execution of Corporate Warfare futsal.

The 2018 champions of the local Corporate Warfare tournament, the St. Lucia Teachers Credit Union, took on “Fax Futsal”. More in this report.