ST LUCIA NURSES’ ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY

Stephy Anius May 29, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The National Nurses Association pushed back its activities to observe Nurses Week because they clashed with Jazz and Mothers’ day. The nurses on Tuesday took time out to organize a special lunch in Castries for less fortunate persons.

 

