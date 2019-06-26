ST LUCIA HOSTS 2019 CARIBBEAN WATER CONFERENCE

Caribbean public water operators are meeting in St Lucia. Among the main agenda items is the impact of climate change on the public water supply and the lessons to be learnt from Dominica following the ravages of hurricanes Irma and Maria.
