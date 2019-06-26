Home / News Updates / ST LUCIA HOSTS 2019 CARIBBEAN WATER CONFERENCE

ST LUCIA HOSTS 2019 CARIBBEAN WATER CONFERENCE

Stephy Anius June 26, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

Caribbean public water operators are meeting in St Lucia. Among the main agenda items is the impact of climate change on the public water supply and the lessons to be learnt from Dominica following the ravages of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

 

