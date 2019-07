The minister for education Dr. Gale Rigobert has for the first time commented publicly on the 4th campus of the University of the West Indies being awarded to Antigua and Barbuda and not St. Lucia. Antigua and Barbuda now joins Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados, as campus territories. This is expected to result in a major boost to Antigua and Barbuda’s economy, as well as making it a lot easier for Antiguans to gain a university education.