A local manufacturer has stepped in to fill the gap created when local stores and shops ran out of sanitizers. This left thousands of St. Lucians defenceless in the fight to contain the spread of covid-19. As we hear in this report – St. Lucia distillers ltd partnered with the windward and leeward brewery in meeting a growing demand for sanitizers.

\https://youtu.be/NkVa3-IIrCY