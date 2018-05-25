St. Lucia Cycling Association to host GTM Insurance Road Race Sunday

Press Release- The St. Lucia Cycling Association will be hosting a 102 km GTM Group of Companies Cycle Race on Sunday May 27th , 2018 Starting at 8.00am.

The race will start and finish on the John Compton Highway in San Souci area near Lucelec’s offices.

The race will start near Lucelec at 8.00am, travel towards the Castries Waterfront Roundabout turn northwards until the Mega J-Union Roundabout, and turn towards the starting point, covering 8.5 km per lap.

The Senior Category 1 riders and Juniors will cover 12 laps 102km. The category 2 and Juveniles riders will do 8 laps 68 km.

Race is expected to end about 11.00am.

This race will be keenly contested with the trio of Andrew Norbert, Kluivert Mitchel and Jessie Mentor (Mon Repos). First 3 finishers of the last race will face competition from Jordan Richard, Winston Willams and Hilan Aubert( Excellers),Chester Forde unattached, Fidel Esnard, Valence “Strong Man” Aurelien and Kenneth Mathuirin (Project Breakaway), Alvinus Mondesir and Jordan Joseph from Dennery Valley and Antinous Jn Baptiste from Roketers Dennery.

Senior Category 2 will have competition from the likes of Jason Tameh, Roderick Cherry, Curtis John and Milan Amando Hernandez aka Chico and Richard Shingleton Smith.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

