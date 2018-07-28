ST.LUCIA CROWNED “BEST ISLAND IN THE CARIBBEAN”

St. Lucia has been crowned the “best island in the Caribbean” by global traveler, at their sixth annual leisure lifestyle awards.

St. Lucia outperformed nine other top Caribbean destinations to be awarded this prize.

The other Caribbean destinations include Aruba, Grand Cayman, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, the Bahamas, Curacao, Nevis, Jamaica, the British Virgin islands and the U.s. virgin islands. Global traveler is a monthly publication that attracts some 300,000 readers and connects with U.S.-based frequent, affluent, and international travelers who have an average net worth of $2 million.

St. Lucia won the inaugural award in 2013.

The island registered a record-setting year in 2017, with year-to-date numbers for 2018 improving over the same period last year. First quarter figures for 2018 show a 17.8% increase in stay-over arrivals and a 13.5% increase in cruise arrivals over last year’s record.

