ST LUCIA CRISIS CENTRE TO HOST PANEL DISCUSSION

[Press release] The St. Lucia Crisis Centre, under the auspices of the department of Gender Relations, has scheduled a panel discussion for St. Lucian men at the Castries City Hall on Monday October 29, 2018 from 6:30 p.m.

All men are invited to listen to a panel made up of Rick Wayne and John Peters as they look at the fate of men in general, and what can be done to make life better for men and their families. There will be a question and answer time.

This will be the first in a series of activities to commemorate International Men’s Day 2018, which will be celebrated on Monday November 19 with a church service at the Castries Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m.

The St. Luca Crisis Centre has also partnered with the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association to host a fund raising fun walk on Sunday November 4 from 6:00 a.m. The walk has been dubbed A LA WOUT SE’ TJE` as it forms part of the official Creole Day activities organized by the Folk Research Centre.

The Walk begins at the George V Park (The Gardens) then goes to Jeremie Street and then through the La Toc Road to the Inniskilling Monument on the Morne before returning through Old Victoria Road and back onto the Morne Road past Government House on to Jeremie Street to end at the George V Park.

There is a registration fee of $25.00 for walkers but groups of five or more persons can register at $20.00 per person. This walk is part of celebrations for the 30th. Anniversary Celebrations for the Crisis Centre. A mass to remember founder Ms. Ione Erlinger Ford will be celebrated on Sunday October 28 at the Lady of Fatima Church in La Clery from 10:00 a.m.

