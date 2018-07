The Open Water Clinic with Phillip Rush, open channel swim with Nathaniel Waring and the Charity Swim event for the Oliver Gobat Sports Fund, hosted by the Seajays Swim Club and the St. Lucia Channel Swim Committee was a success.

Sue Dyson is one of the event organizers. More in this report.

