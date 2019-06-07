Environmental groups the world over were focused on a part of our environment expected to be severely impacted by climate change – the ocean. World Oceans Day was observed in St. Lucia with much of the effort directed at students.
Environmental groups the world over were focused on a part of our environment expected to be severely impacted by climate change – the ocean. World Oceans Day was observed in St. Lucia with much of the effort directed at students.
The traffic department of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force is warning of its stepped-up …