Home / News Updates / ST LUCIA BRACES FOR STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH SEAS

ST LUCIA BRACES FOR STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH SEAS

Stephy Anius December 28, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

St. Lucians have been urged to brace themselves for a spell of bad weather expected to affect Saint Lucia and the region on the weekend. St. Lucia will feel the effects of the unseasonable conditions as early as Friday night.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SALVATION ARMY DISTRIBUTES CHRISTMAS HAMPERS

The Salvation Army’s kettle drive was handed over to some special persons in the community. …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: