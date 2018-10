St. Lucia Has Once Again Found Itself On An International Black-List.The Organisation For Economic Cooperation And Development (OECD), Has Placed St. Lucia And Six Other Caribbean Nations, As Operating High-Risk Schemes That Sell Either Residency Or Citizenship In A Report Released On Tuesday. The OECD, Has Been Criticised For Having A Very Strong Pro-European Bias.

