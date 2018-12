ST. LUCIA EDGED OUT SOME TOP WORLD TOURISM DESTINATION LIKE PARIS, HAWAII, MIAMI BEACH FLORIDA AND JAMAICA AMONG OTHERS, TO BE CROWNED ONCE AGAIN AS THE TOP HONEY MOON DESTINATION. ST. LUCIA INTENDS TO USE THIS AWARD AS PART OF ITS MARKETING CAMPAIGN.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit