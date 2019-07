The St. Lucia Basketball Federation (SLBF) hosted a mixer on Friday June 28th at the Habour Club, ahead of their very first basketball youth camp.

The SLBF was presented with a cheque in the amount of $5000.00 from 1st National Bank.

On Saturday June 29th, the federation hosted its inaugural Youth Development Camp, in collaboration with the Learning Academy of Basketball (LAB). More in this report.