ST. LUCIA AQUATICS FEDERATION PRESENTS AQUAFEST

The FINA World Aquatics Day is a day to celebrate and encourage the power of aquatic sports for social well-being and development in all corners of the world.

The St. Lucia Aquatics Federation plays its part in celebrating swimming, August 4th 2019 at Pigeon Island.

The objective is to encourage the masses around the Saint Lucia to participate in physical activity in water; whether in pools or the open seas.

Aquafest, as the Federation calls it, will start at 9am with a full day of fun scuba diving and kayaking demonstrations, beach polo, beach volley ball, beach football, fun relay swim competitions and lots more.

All swim clubs are invited to participate, through club fundraising efforts. The general public is also invited to come enjoy a day of fun aquatic activities. Food and drinks will be on sale.

Make it a beach lime August 4th 2019.