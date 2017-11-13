St. Lucia and Taiwan bilateral relations growing stronger: Chastanet

By Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

(PRESS RELEASE) – President Tsai Ing-wen said Nov. 10 that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is committed to deepening mutually beneficial exchanges across the board with diplomatically St. Lucia.

The Caribbean nation is a key regional partner, the president said, adding that it is hoped the countries can expand cooperation in areas including agriculture, information and communication technology and trade.

Tsai made the comments while receiving St. Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet at the Office of the President in Taipei City. Chastanet and his delegation were welcomed with a military honor guard at the beginning of a four-day state trip to Taiwan.

Noting that this is the prime minister’s second visit since taking office in June last year, Tsai said the nations have a strong friendship based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and human rights. She expressed appreciation for St. Lucia’s unwavering support of the country in the international community, including its staunch backing for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the U.N. system during the General Assembly in September.

According to the president, Taiwan and St. Lucia enjoy robust cooperation, with projects in fields including agriculture, education and medical care delivering significant results. She highlighted the Banana Black Sigatoka Prevention and Treatment program launched in 2013 to help restore banana production capacity to the Caribbean nation through implementing disease control measures, as well as a medical volunteer exchange initiative between Changhua Christian Hospital in central Taiwan and St. Jude Hospital in southern St. Lucia.

In response, Chastanet said bilateral relations have been going from strength to strength in recent years, as evidenced by the Caribbean nation opening its first Asian embassy in Taipei in June 2015. Describing Taiwan as a valuable partner, he said St. Lucia looks forward to deepening collaboration for mutual benefits.