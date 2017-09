After nearly a decade of re-construction, will the St. Jude hospital have to be demolished.

Health Minister Senator Mary Isaac says it is a possibility.

Senator Isaac who was speaking to the media prior to Thursday’s upper house sitting, said that the current Allen Chastanet administration is considering scrapping the current building plant expected to house the medical institution.

It should be noted that HTS News4orce first broke this development back in February 2017.

