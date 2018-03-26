St Jude nurses have joined the NWU

[PRESS RELEASE] Nurses employed with the St. Jude Hospital based in Vieux Fort have joined the National Workers Union (NWU).

In keeping with Division 2, Recognition of the Rights to Bargaining and Representation of the Labour Act No. 37 of 2006 section 357, the National Workers Union submitted a Recognition Claim to the Department of Labour on behalf of the nurses.

National Workers Union’s Southern Office Organizer, Mr Leonard Prescott said for some time now the nurses have been demanding better representation. The NWU has the capacity to meet that demand.

Other health workers employed with St. Jude Hospital and represented by the NWU are in full support of the move by the nurses.

