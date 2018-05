The St. Jude Hospital will remain in Augier Vieux Fort. This was disclosed by Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph during the 28 May pre-cabinet press briefing.

Since the stoppage of reconstruction works, the St. Jude Hospital reconstruction has morphed into a ‘repurpose versus relocate’ debate.

