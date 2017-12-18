Playing field maintenance island-wide is 90% complete.
That’s according to the chairman of Sports Saint Lucia Inc. Stephen Regis in an exclusive News4orce interview.
Playing field maintenance island-wide is 90% complete.
That’s according to the chairman of Sports Saint Lucia Inc. Stephen Regis in an exclusive News4orce interview.
The Saint Lucia Labor Party says the government has dropped the ball in terms of …
Really? The Constituency Councils have had to be the ones cutting grass on playing fields…Theese areas form over 10%. So which 90% are you talking about?