Home / News Updates / SSI HEAD SAYS PLAYING FIELD REMEDIAL WORK 90% COMPLETE

Check Also

SLP CONTINUES TO BLAME GOV’T FOR EU BLACKLISTING

The Saint Lucia Labor Party says the government has dropped the ball in terms of …

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    December 19, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Really? The Constituency Councils have had to be the ones cutting grass on playing fields…Theese areas form over 10%. So which 90% are you talking about?

    Reply

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: