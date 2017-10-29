Sri Lanka ‘A’ spank Windies ‘A’ by 10 wickets inside 3 days

Off-spinners Shehan Jayasuriya and Malinda Pushpakumara mesmerised West Indies ‘A’ as they combined to propel Sri Lanka ‘A’ to a 2-1 series triumph, after handing the hosts a 10-wicket defeat on day three of the their third unofficial four-day ‘Test’ match here at Sabina Park yesterday.

With skilful bowling on a pitch that still showed signs of life, Jayasuriya grabbed 6-60, while the impressive left-arm spinner Pushpakumara snared 4-19 as West Indies ‘A’ struggled to find their way and crumbled to 118 in their second innings.

Captain Shamarh Brooks with 52 was the only batsman to offer resistance, as they set the visitors a target of 26 runs, which was easily surpassed by the opening pair of Ron Chandraguptha, three, and Nipun Karunanayake, 17.

Jayasuriya ended with a match haul of 8-101, while Pushpakumara ended with figures of 8-80.

Scores: West Indies ‘A’ 181 all out (60.3 overs) & 118 all out (37.3 overs); Sri Lanka A 273-9 declared (76.2 overs) & 27-0.

With the pitch still useful for batting, the Sri Lankans exploited the conditions well and went on to post 273-9 shortly after lunch, posting a lead of 92 runs after resuming the day on 132-3.

Captain Dhananjaya De Silva led from the front as he piloted the visitors’ first innings with his third half-century of the series, scoring a 98-ball 64, in an innings which started on Friday evening and ended yesterday.

The 28-year-old played a patient innings, facing 135 deliveries for his total with three boundaries and one six, before being forced to retire hurt after being hit on the arm by a quick delivery from Oshane Thomas.

Interestingly, the batsman also took a fearful blow to the helmet from the young Jamaican seamer in the second ‘Test’ at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

When play resumed yesterday in beautiful sunny conditions which showed no signs of the overnight showers, De Silva could only manage six runs to his overnight score of 58, before his 67-run, third-wicket stand with Silva came to an end when Thomas had him trapped in front in the first hour of play.

However, Silva and hard-hitting wicketkeeper/batsman Sandun Weerakkody maintained a steady tempo with a 34-run stand, with the latter striking three boundaries in a 26-ball 21, but was later adjudged leg-before-wicket to off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

With the score at 181-5, the Sri Lankans continued to score at a reasonable pace as Shehan Jayasuriya joined Silva in the middle and the two forged a 53-run, sixth-wicket stand.

Jayasuriya was the obvious aggressor in the partnership, stroking three glorious boundaries and a six in a snappy 36 off 42 balls, before holing out to Cornwall at first slip to the bowling of Thomas.

Silva eventually brought up his half-century off 75 deliveries when teaming up with Wanidu Hasaranga to take Sri Lanka ‘A’ to the lunch break at 253-6.

But with Silva failing to return after the interval, the innings quickly fell away with pacer Reynard Leveridge getting in on the action, removing Hasaranga (17) — caught by Vishaul Singh and bowling Kashun Rajitha for one.

Jacobs had earlier accounted for Malinda Pushpakumara (five).

Needing to surpass 92 to make the visitors bat again, West Indies ‘A’ had a luckless start to their second innings, losing the opening pair of John Campbell bowled (13) and Montcin Hodge trapped in front for naught with the score at 22-2.

Captain Brooks and Vishaul Singh pushed the score up to 59-2 at the tea break, but things got worse for the hosts shortly after with Jayasuriya proving too good for the batsmen.

Singh (15) marched past one down the leg side and was stumped, before first-innings centurion Sunil Ambris was trapped in front and wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton (zero) bowled with consecutive deliveries.

Brooks and Cornwall tried to stage a recovery mission, but it was literally mission impossible as the latter became the first of Pushpakumara’s victims.

He then accounted for Damion Jacobs (five) and Keon Joseph (one), both to the lbw route, and then took the scalp of Reynard Leveridge, bowled for nought, after Jayasuriya had earlier claimed the big scalp of Brooks.