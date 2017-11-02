Sri Lanka A defeat Windies A by 2 wickets

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sri Lanka A defeated West Indies A by two wickets in Wednesday’s one-day contest here at Sabina Park to take a one-nil lead in the three-match series.

The Sri Lankans reached 181-8 in reply to West Indies A’s 176 all out.

Scores: West Indies A 176 (48.4 overs); Sri Lanka A 181-8 (48 overs)

Earlier, West Indies A won the toss and opted to take first strike in the day/night encounter.

The hosts, who were 105-2 at one point, were bowled out for a disappointing score with opener Montcin Hodge leading the way with a fluent 54. Rahkeem Cornwall propped up the lower middle-order with 37 as no other batsman reached 20.

Pacer Lahiru Kumara and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Amila Aponso claimed 3-26 and 3-34, respectively. Aponso’s fellow left-arm finger spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and the seamer Chamika Karunaratne accounted for two wickets each.

In their run-chase, the Sri Lanka A team was nudged over the line by useful knocks from Charith Asalanka (33) and Shehan Jayasuriya, who was left unbeaten on 31. Player of the match Aponso contributed 16 not out. West Indies A left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell took 4-44.

The second game of the limited overs series is scheduled for Friday starting 2:00 pm.

Sri Lanka A already won the three-match “Test” series 2-1.

Teams:

West Indies A- Jahmar Hamilton (captain), John Campbell, Montcin Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Damion Jacobs, Ronsford Beaton, Sheldon Cottrell.

Sri Lanka A- Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Charith Asalanka, Sandun Weerakkody, Shehan Jayasuriya, Roshen Silva, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Nipun Karunanayake.

Sanjay Myers