Sri Lanka A 97-2 vs Windies A at Lunch

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Sri Lanka A, having won the toss and batted, were 97-2 after 27 overs against West Indies A at Lunch on day one of the second ‘Test’ at the Trelawny Multi Purpose Stadium here.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva (51) and vice captain (26) were unbeaten at the Lunch break.

Openers Ron Chandraguptha (9) and Sandun Weerakkody (8) are the batsmen out — dismissed by fast bowler Keon Joseph. The latter has so far taken 2-20 from six overs.

Both teams made one change from the first Test which West Indies A won by an innings and 13 runs. For the hosts, fast bowler Oshane Thomas was brought in for fellow paceman Reynard Leveridge. Sri Lanka A replaced seamer Lahiru Kumara with batsman Roshen Silva.

Teams: West Indies A — Shamarh Brooks (captain), John Campbell, Montcin Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Vishaul Singh, Jahmar Hamilton, Damion Jacobs, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keon Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.

Sri Lanka A — Dhananjya de Silva (captain), Cherityh Asalanka, Ron Chandragupta, Dasin Chanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roshen Silva, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunarathne, Sandun Weerakkody.