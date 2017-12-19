SRDF welcomes Ti Tak’s opening

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation has endorsed the opening of Soufriere’s latest business initiative, “Ti Tak” boutique; a local souvenir store with a touch of class and elegance perfectly coupled with a café to accommodate an innovative shopping experience.

Executive Director, Mr. Jimmy Haynes is pleased with the level of growth. “Ti Tak has certainly raised the standard. We are happy to see this sort of investment into our tourism product and we look forward to having the first duty free shop in Soufriere” he said.

Ti Tak provides a wide variety in the finest quality of St. Lucian art/craft, jewelry, clothing, bags, aromatherapy products, confectionery and many other interesting items.

According to Store Manager, Mrs. Mauricia Francis, her motivation stemmed from engaging the artisans in Soufriere and environs. “The inspiration was to make certain that we assist with employment in St. Lucia not just directly but indirectly, while at the same time ensuring that the visitors get an authentic knick knack to take home.”

“We thought it was necessary to connect with our craft producers and artists, so that we can have an entirely specific and designated unit with a wide range of locally produced products” she further explained.

Ti Tak, located on Bridge Street in the heart of the Soufriere town, is just a few minutes away from the Downtown Hotel. Close proximity to the Port makes it convenient for visitor patronage.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not for profit organisation located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.