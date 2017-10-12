14 of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) wardens have taken the oath as special police constables.
This means that the SRDF personnel now have the powers of arrest similar to that of law enforcement officers.
14 of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) wardens have taken the oath as special police constables.
This means that the SRDF personnel now have the powers of arrest similar to that of law enforcement officers.
Executive director of the Blind Welfare Association Anthony Avril reveals that the organization is still …