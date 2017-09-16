The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) in collaboration with the Royal St. Lucia Police Force embarked on a security training course in an effort to bring the wardens closer to attaining special police constable status.
The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) in collaboration with the Royal St. Lucia Police Force embarked on a security training course in an effort to bring the wardens closer to attaining special police constable status.
Saint Lucia continues celebrate the longest serving head of state in the commonwealth, governor general …