SRDF trains Sulphur Springs tour guides

[Press release] The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) embarked on a rigorous two-day capacity building exercise.

The brief undertaking saw the training of several tour guides from the Sulphur Springs Park.

According to Human Resource Manager, Lester Cazaubon, the purpose of the training was to make certain that the information given out is relevant and accurate.

“We believe with all things that quality is key. Given that the Sulphur Springs Park is known as a premier tourist site in St. Lucia and the world, we do not want to compromise the information presented especially when it comes to tours.”

The exercise focused on various aspects in the overall content of the tour delivery including: the geology, flora, fauna and the volcanicity of the environment.

“Refresher courses are very important in the work force, as we go along the information changes. While the training is basic, it is pretty diverse. The intension is to take up the quality of the information the guides render to the visitors to a level that better reflects what is done worldwide “said the facilitator, Dominic Alexander of Brightlight Consulting.



The participants are grateful for the exercise. They believe that the exercise was productive. As such, acquired knowledge will go a long way in their daily duties.

The SRDF recognizes that it is part of its responsibility as a community based organization, to develop its human resource. Consequently, the organization will provide a lot more training exercises which will incorporate various aspects of on the job training and certain programs which will assist with self development.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not for profit organisation located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.



Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

