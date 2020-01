Political scientist, Denys springer says “I told you so”, following the emphatic victory at the polls for the democratic progressive party in the recent elections in Taiwan.

Springer says the youth vote played a pivotal role at the polls.

The pundit has been following Sino-saint Lucia relations very closely.

Prime minister Allen Chastanet hints that the election is good news for saint Lucia given a long list of Taiwan backed projects.

Springer advices caution and robust diplomacy.