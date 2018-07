The SPLT20 2018 is finally coming to an end this weekend, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Grounds. The semi finals will be held on Saturday, with South Castries Lions taking on the Mabouya Valley Renegades from 3pm and Choiseul Craftmasters taking on Avatar City Blasters from 7pm. The 3rd place playoff will commence at 2pm on Sunday, with the Grand Final slated for 6pm.

Who are you supporting?

