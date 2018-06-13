SPLT20 semi final and final matches this weekend

The SPL will shift into high gear with it’s hosting of the semi final and final matches, set for June 22nd and 23rd at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

In the semi final round, South Castries Lions will take on Mabouya Valley Renegades from 5pm.

Then at 9 pm, Choiseul Craftmasters will face Avatar City Blasters.

In the third place playoff, the losers of the semifinals will face off on Saturday June 23rd from 3:30 pm, and the final will take place at 7:30pm.

Check out the SPLT20 app or follow SPL’s website for the latest updates on www.splt20.net.

