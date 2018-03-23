SPL T20 Cricket Signs Flow As Title Sponsor

Press Release:- The battle to unseat Avatar City Blasters as champions of the Saint Lucia Premier League (SPL) T20 competition will get underway in June, when the most exciting cricket tournament in Saint Lucia bowls off at venues islandwide. This year, the tournament, presented by Piton Beer and powered by LUCELEC, has welcomed Flow as title sponsor.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Chairman of the SPL Organizing Committee, Hassan Euristee, during a press conference at Bay Gardens Resort. Flow, Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider, will provide cash support as well as boosting the fledgling semi-pro league’s mobile and internet needs.

Said Flow communications specialist, Terry Finisterre:

“We jumped at the chance to get involved with the SPL. We at Flow are proud of our long association with sports. We teamed up with the West Indies for years, for the longest-running sports sponsorship in the world. With the SPL, we are helping provide opportunities for our young cricketers to grow and develop.”

The cash prize of $20,000 awarded to City Blasters in 2017 was the biggest cash prize ever offered in domestic cricket in Saint Lucia. Players from former West Indies captain Daren Sammy to West Indies youth batsman Kimani Melius, leading batsmen Shervin Charles and Junior Henry, top bowler Alleyne Prosper, and a handful of overseas players put on a fantastic show for appreciative crowds at various venues.

Said Euristee:

“I think our inaugural season blew everyone away, but we are looking to make it even more exciting this year. When we look at what Flow has done for Blackheart and Veterans in football, their ability to help us with streaming and their 4G LTE mobile network, we are looking forward to making it a big year for players and fans.”

For 2017, alongside the champion Avatar City Blasters, the SPL featured Choiseul Craft Masters, Gros Islet Knights, Mabouya Valley Renegades, Shopbox Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, Micoud Trailblazers, NAGICO South Castries Lions, and SRDF Soufriere Pitons. The 2018 tournament is June 1st to 17th, with the slogan, “Show Them How To Party.”

