Spider Cup continues

(PRESS RELEASE) – In the first encounter, Twist Dominators took on Windjammer Hotel at 5:30pm.

Both teams started the first half with defensive playing systems hence getting no clear chances on goal. First half ended 0-0.

Second half saw both teams changing their playing styles as it looked like a 1-0 score would win the game. Dominators got that chance finally in the 47th minute of play when a defensive error by Windjammer cost them a penalty. Jwoshua Prospere did not waist that opportunity converting to send his team 1-0.

Dominators maintained their defensive block which saw them holding that score line. Game ended 1-0 in favor of Dominators sending them top of their Group with 9 points, qualifying for the quarter-finals. Windjammer has also qualified in this group coming in second.

In the second game Massy Northern United came up against their youth rivals Domino/Sports locker Northern United.

This game was one sided as the senior team dominated proceedings. First half ended 3-0 in favor of Massy Northern United with Goals from Nicholas Lawrence and Troy Greenidge in the 27th, 29th and 35th minutes respectively.

Second half saw the youth team playing for pride to ensure no more goals were scored.

But the senior team wanted to ensure that the youth know who was superior. Troy “Eto” Greenidge went on to complete his hat trick with a goal in the 69th minute and Eligah Louis converted a penalty in the 50th minute to end the game 5-0 in favour of Massy Northern United. This win ensures that Massy Northern United moves into Quarter-finals.

The tournament continues on Tuesday 14th November with one game at 5:30pm when Police comes up against Mango Moon GMC.

Tournament is sponored by Hon. Lenard Montoute and NLA