Home / Sports / SPENCER JUMPS 1.94M, QUALIFIES FOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

SPENCER JUMPS 1.94M, QUALIFIES FOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Liz-Anne De Beauville July 22, 2019 Sports Leave a comment

Commonwealth gold medalist Levern Spencer officially qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

In competition last weekend in Germany, Spencer recorded a season’s best jump of 1.94m.

This will be the 8th consecutive time that Spencer will represent St. Lucia at the World Champs, a competition held every two years.

Spencer, who is ranked 7th in the world, will return to her training base in Athens, Georgia as she prepares for the fast approaching Pan Am Games in Lima as she defends her gold medal from the Pan Am Games held in Toronto in 2015.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

ALGERIA WIN THE AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS FOR 2ND TIME

BBC Sport-Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time as a freak …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved