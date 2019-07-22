SPENCER JUMPS 1.94M, QUALIFIES FOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Commonwealth gold medalist Levern Spencer officially qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

In competition last weekend in Germany, Spencer recorded a season’s best jump of 1.94m.

This will be the 8th consecutive time that Spencer will represent St. Lucia at the World Champs, a competition held every two years.

Spencer, who is ranked 7th in the world, will return to her training base in Athens, Georgia as she prepares for the fast approaching Pan Am Games in Lima as she defends her gold medal from the Pan Am Games held in Toronto in 2015.