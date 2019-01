Residents of Canaries and members of the UK Canaries Association are teaming up with the Ministry of Health and the Social Development Fund, to raise funds to restore ambulance services to the community.

The Canaries ambulance fund is a project over three years in the making. The member of parliament for the area says the initiative hopes to bring much needed emergency services to residents.

https://youtu.be/f-SGfNCL2Fc

