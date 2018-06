Spartan Health Sciences University’s Chapter of the American Medical Students Association held a blood drive in Vieux Fort on Friday June 8th, 2018.

Saint Lucia’s Blood Bank Service is always appealing for donors, amid increasing demand for blood.

The medical students say like Blood Bank officials, they want the public to know that giving blood is safe, simple and save lives.

We’ll have more on the drive in our next news broadcast, but here are some pictures from the initiative.

