[ESPNcricinfo] Jamaica captain Nikita Miller‘s 13-wicket match haul and ninth-wicket partnership of 141 runs with Fabian Allen consigned Windward Islands to a 10-wicket defeat at Sabina Park.

Chasing 35, openers Trevon Griffith and Campbell wrapped up Jamaica’s second victory in five games, after Miller’s 8 for 54 rolled Windward over for 186 in the second innings. Only two batsmen – Devon Smith and Roland – got into the 40s.

Smith had also top-scored in Windward’s first innings, with an unbeaten 116 after they elected to bat. However, Jamaica’s bowlers – led by Miller’s 5 for 60 – chipped away at the wickets. Such was the dearth of support for Smith that the next best score was Taryck Gabriel’s 23, while only two other batsmen made double-digit scores. While Miller ripped through the middle and lower order, John Campell opened the gates by accounting for captain Tyron Theophile and Cato, which sent Windward packing for 200.

Griffith (37) and Campbell (71) started off strongly, putting on 96 for the first wicket in Jamaica’s response. But after Audley Alexander broke through, offspinner Shane Shillingford nipped out five Jamaica batsmen to reduce the hosts to 209 for 8. But Miller dug deep to raise his tenth first-class fifty that complemented Allen’s unbeaten 105 and stitched together 141 for the ninth wicket with Allen that took Jamaica to 350. Shillingford wrapped up the innings by dismissing Miller (52) and Reynard Leveridge to finish with 7 for 44. But the partnership had ensured Jamaica finished with a substantial first-innings lead of 152.