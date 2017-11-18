South Castries Youth and Sports Council elects new executive

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, November 16, 2017 the South Castries Youth and Sports Council held its annual general election and a team of 7 young people were selected to to carry the mantle into 2018.
At this election the presiding officer Mr Victorine Laurence reminded the incoming executive of the critical importance of maintaining a high standard of quality youth work in the South Castries district.
The new executive is as follows.
President: Ms Dianthea Justin
1st vice-president :Mr Robert Rene
2nd vice president : Mr Rufus Eugene
Treasure : Ms Eve Emanuel
General secretary : Mr Nigel Fedee
Assistant secretary : Ms Twanette James
Public Relations officer : Mr Roger Joseph
The new excecutive looks forward to working with the young people of and within the south of Castries, and can be contacted at our email at Southcastries@hotmail.com