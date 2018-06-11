Soufriere Students Head to Oxford

Most scholars and intellectuals dream of visiting Oxford University.

Now Oxford graduate and current Principal of the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School, Joel Charlemagne has managed to land her students, a once in a life-time trip to the premier institution of higher learning.

The School officials say its all about letting students know that dreams do come true and moreover, hard work pays off.

From June 8th to the 17th, the top academic performers at the school will get a firsthand look at life at one of the world’s top college campuses.

A packed itinerary has been organized for the campus tour.

Three girls and one boy from Forms 1 to 4 were selected for the trip.

Oxford University is renowned for its contemporary research and instruction.

Also famous for its tutorial system, it reportedly has the smallest class sizes in the UK.

QS 2018 World Rankings declared Oxford, the number one university in the UK and fifth best in the world.

