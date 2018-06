Four academic standouts at the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School have left Saint Lucia for the prestigious Oxford University.

The students departed the Hewanorra International Airport on Friday, June 8th, accompanied by past student and school principal Joel Charlemagne.

Our cameras were on hand to see the youngsters off.

