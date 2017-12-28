Home / News Updates / SOUFRIERE MP SOUNDS POSITIVE NOTE

SOUFRIERE MP SOUNDS POSITIVE NOTE

Rehani Isidore December 28, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

Soufriere/Fond St. Jacques MP, Herod Stanislas remains committed to serving the residents. Stanislas sent well-wishes to his constituents via a television address.

He reminded residents that the festive season is about sharing love and being kind. Stanislas says it is a time for constituents to display what Saint Lucia is about.

In august 2017, the Member of Parliament was appointed the Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture. Stanislas served as a Minister in the Ministry of Economic Development prior to this appointment.

 

